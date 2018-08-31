Mariners' Jean Segura: Hoping to return Saturday

Manager Scott Servais said Segura (shin) will likely return to the lineup Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Servais said Segura has a pretty deep bone bruise in his shin. The manager added that Segura could be available off the bench Friday, though he'll more likely get the night off before rejoining the starting nine Saturday. Dee Gordon is starting at shortstop in his place.

