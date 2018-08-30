Mariners' Jean Segura: In lineup for series opener

Segura (shin) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Thursday against the A's, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Segura won't be forced to miss any additional action after exiting Wednesday's game with a bruised shin. The 28-year-old shortstop, who is slashing a solid .317/.348/.439 with nine homers and 20 stolen bases this season, will face right-hander Frankie Montas in Thursday's series opener.