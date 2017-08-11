Mariners' Jean Segura: Jacks seventh homer in loss

Segura went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

Segura made plenty of hay out of the leadoff spot and launched his first round tripper since July 5. The 27-year-old shortstop slugged a career-best 20 homers with the Diamondbacks last season, and hasn't seen any notable drop in hard contact in 2017. However, his HR/FB rate has dipped from 13.5 percent to 8.9 percent in his new Seattle digs. Despite flashing less power, Segura's .312/.366/.433 line is still keeping fantasy owners happy.