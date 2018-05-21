Mariners' Jean Segura: Laces game-winning hit Sunday
Segura went 2-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single in an extra-innings victory over the Tigers on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Segura laced a hit to right field with none out in the 11th inning that plated Dee Gordon, sending the Mariners home winners. The 28-year-old seems to only be heating up as the season unfolds, as he's now hitting .346 in May following his eighth multi-hit effort in the last 11 games Sunday.
