Mariners' Jean Segura: Leaves Sunday's matchup early
Segura exited Sunday's game against the Angels in the eighth inning due to a headache, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Segura is expected to be okay after leaving Sunday's game with a headache. It's unclear if he was suffering from dehydration, but he'll have a day to recover as the Mariners have Monday off before beginning a three-game series with the Blue Jays.
