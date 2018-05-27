Mariners' Jean Segura: Leaves with apparent head injury
Segura left Saturday's game against the Twins after taking a foot to the helmet during a slide into second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Considering it was a 3-3 tie at the time of the injury, it certainly seems like Segura may need to go into the concussion protocol, as he likely would not have left at that stage in the game due to a contusion or something else minor. He was 3-for-4 with a home run prior to exiting. Gordon Beckham came in to play second base and Austin Romine moved over to shortstop. Segura should be considered highly questionable for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Reaches base three times•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Scores go-ahead run in win•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Laces game-winning hit Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Homers Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Another multi-hit tally Friday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Steals four bases Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....