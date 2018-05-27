Mariners' Jean Segura: Leaves with apparent head injury

Segura left Saturday's game against the Twins after taking a foot to the helmet during a slide into second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Considering it was a 3-3 tie at the time of the injury, it certainly seems like Segura may need to go into the concussion protocol, as he likely would not have left at that stage in the game due to a contusion or something else minor. He was 3-for-4 with a home run prior to exiting. Gordon Beckham came in to play second base and Austin Romine moved over to shortstop. Segura should be considered highly questionable for Sunday's game.