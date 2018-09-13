Mariners' Jean Segura: May be available to pinch hit
Segura (illness) will do some fielding drills prior to Thursday's game against the Angels, and he could be deployed as a pinch hitter in the series opener, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Segura has been dealing with an illness that has held him out for the past three contests, although given that he's planning on participating in some field work, it doesn't appear overly serious. Expect the 28-year-old to return to the starting nine sometime over the weekend.
