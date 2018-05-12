Mariners' Jean Segura: Not in lineup for Saturday's nightcap

Segura is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Segura, who was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1, will receive a rare game off Saturday night. Andrew Romine will bat ninth and start at shortstop for Seattle.

