Mariners' Jean Segura: Not in lineup for Saturday's nightcap
Segura is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Segura, who was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1, will receive a rare game off Saturday night. Andrew Romine will bat ninth and start at shortstop for Seattle.
