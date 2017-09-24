Play

Mariners' Jean Segura: Out of Sunday lineup

Segura (finger) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

After being forced to leave Saturday's game with what seems to be a minor sprained finger, Segura will get the day to recover. Taylor Motter will start at shortstop while Ben Gamel moves to the leadoff spot. Until further notice, consider Segura day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against Oakland.

