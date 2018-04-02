Mariners' Jean Segura: Pair of hits in Sunday's win

Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Indians.

He opened the scoring for the Mariners after they'd fallen behind by a 2-0 margin through four, lacing a two-bagger to deep right that plated David Freitas. Segura went hitless Opening Day, but he bounced back with three hits and a pair of RBI overall in the last two games of the three-game set against the Indians. He's projected to once again thrive near the top of the order in 2018, with dynamic leadoff man Dee Gordon likely to afford him a solid allotment of RBI opportunities over the course of the season.