Mariners' Jean Segura: Plates a pair in Sunday's loss

Segura went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and two stolen bases in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Segura knotted the game at 4-4 in the eighth with a clutch hit to center that plated Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel. The hot-hitting shortstop has been knocking the cover off the ball recently, going 9-for-20 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs in three of the last four games, pushing his May average to .306 in the process.