Mariners' Jean Segura: Plates a pair in Sunday's loss

Segura went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and two stolen bases in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Segura knotted the game at 4-4 in the eighth with a clutch hit to center that plated Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel. The hot-hitting shortstop has been knocking the cover off the ball recently, going 9-for-20 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs in three of the last four games, pushing his May average to .306 in the process.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories