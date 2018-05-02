Mariners' Jean Segura: Plates a pair Tuesday
Segura went 0-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a groundout in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday. He also walked once and scored a run.
While he didn't manage to hit safely, Segura still contributed a third of the Mariners' run total on the night. It's an extension of a multi-game RBI barrage for the shortstop, one that's seen him drive in 16 of his 23 runs on the season since April 24.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Fills box score against Cleveland•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Productive all-around night Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Another multi-hit performance Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Impressive performance in Friday's win•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Hits three-run homer•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Posts full stat line Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...