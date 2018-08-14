Mariners' Jean Segura: Produces four-hit night
Segura went 4-for-5 with an RBI in the Mariners' 7-6 loss to the Athletics on Monday.
Segura has rattled off multi-hit performances in three of his last five starts, lifting his season average back up to .312. The shortstop suffered an injury scare over the weekend when he was hit in the hand by a pitch Friday, but his return to the lineup the next day quelled any concerns about the shortstop's health. He ranks fifth among all qualified hitters in batting average this season while supplementing it with 17 steals, nine home runs, 56 RBI and 78 runs in 112 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...