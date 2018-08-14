Mariners' Jean Segura: Produces four-hit night

Segura went 4-for-5 with an RBI in the Mariners' 7-6 loss to the Athletics on Monday.

Segura has rattled off multi-hit performances in three of his last five starts, lifting his season average back up to .312. The shortstop suffered an injury scare over the weekend when he was hit in the hand by a pitch Friday, but his return to the lineup the next day quelled any concerns about the shortstop's health. He ranks fifth among all qualified hitters in batting average this season while supplementing it with 17 steals, nine home runs, 56 RBI and 78 runs in 112 games.