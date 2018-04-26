Mariners' Jean Segura: Productive all-around night Wednesday

Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Segura continues to do plenty of damage out of the two-hole, as he's now hit safely in six of his last seven games. The hot-hitting shortstop has racked up four doubles and eight RBI during that stretch, pushing his April line to an impressive .303/.330/.449 over 94 plate appearances.