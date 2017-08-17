Mariners' Jean Segura: Rakes out of leadoff spot Wednesday
Segura went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.
The red-hot leadoff man has taken it up a notch in August, posting five multi-hit efforts in the last seven games and posting a .309/.397/.436 line overall during the month. Segura has offered relatively modest power numbers, but he's made up for it with a .320/.372/.438 season line that includes 18 stolen bases.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Productive night in loss•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Jacks seventh homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Ropes first three-bagger of season•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Drives in game-winning run in extras•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Takes over MLB batting lead Monday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...