Mariners' Jean Segura: Rakes out of leadoff spot Wednesday

Segura went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.

The red-hot leadoff man has taken it up a notch in August, posting five multi-hit efforts in the last seven games and posting a .309/.397/.436 line overall during the month. Segura has offered relatively modest power numbers, but he's made up for it with a .320/.372/.438 season line that includes 18 stolen bases.