Mariners' Jean Segura: Raking over last 10 games
Segura, who went 3-for-6 with a run in an extra-innings win over the Angels on Saturday, is 14-for-42 with two doubles and 10 RBI over his last 10 games.
Segura is slashing .299/.324/.433 across 144 plate appearances overall, while already driving in 24 runs. The shortstop is currently sporting his best strikeout rate (13.9 percent) since 2014, and he's once again punishing left-handed pitching in particular (.333 average, .444 slugging over 36 at-bats). The 1-2 punch of Dee Gordon and Segura at the top of the order has proven to be a highly potent one for the Mariners, and Gordon's career-high .373 OBP has certainly been a boon for Segura's RBI opportunities.
