Mariners' Jean Segura: Raps out three hits in defeat
Segura went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The shortstop had gone 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his start Tuesday following an early exit from Sunday's game due to a headache, so the three-hit performance was a particularly welcome sight. Segura already has a trio of multi-hit efforts in May, but his 20-homer season with the Diamondbacks in 2016 increasingly appears to have been an outlier. After hitting a modest 11 round trippers over 565 plate appearances in his debut Mariners season in 2017, Segura has just two home runs over 158 plate appearances this season, while his ISO sits at an uninspiring .128.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Starting at shortstop Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Leaves Sunday's matchup early•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Raking over last 10 games•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Another RBI in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Plates pair Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Fills box score against Cleveland•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...