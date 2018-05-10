Mariners' Jean Segura: Raps out three hits in defeat

Segura went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The shortstop had gone 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in his start Tuesday following an early exit from Sunday's game due to a headache, so the three-hit performance was a particularly welcome sight. Segura already has a trio of multi-hit efforts in May, but his 20-homer season with the Diamondbacks in 2016 increasingly appears to have been an outlier. After hitting a modest 11 round trippers over 565 plate appearances in his debut Mariners season in 2017, Segura has just two home runs over 158 plate appearances this season, while his ISO sits at an uninspiring .128.