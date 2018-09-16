Mariners' Jean Segura: Receives rest in series finale

Segura is Thomas Harding of MLB.com Sunday against the Angels.

Segura only recently got over an illness that had kept him out for three consecutive games, so he'll be given some additional time to recuperate following back-to-back starts. Andrew Romine gets the nod at shortstop in his stead in the series finale.

