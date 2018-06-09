Mariners' Jean Segura: Records 40th RBI of year

Segura went 1-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Rays.

Segura swiped his 14th base of the year -- which is tied for fifth in the majors -- but he was also caught stealing and picked off in the game. Segura has recorded a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, and is now hitting .340 with 47 runs scored (both of which lead all MLB shortstops).