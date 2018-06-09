Mariners' Jean Segura: Records 40th RBI of year
Segura went 1-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Rays.
Segura swiped his 14th base of the year -- which is tied for fifth in the majors -- but he was also caught stealing and picked off in the game. Segura has recorded a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, and is now hitting .340 with 47 runs scored (both of which lead all MLB shortstops).
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Another full box score Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Solo jack in win•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Has another multi-hit game•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Should be part of Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...