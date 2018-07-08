Mariners' Jean Segura: Records seventh home run
Segura went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rockies.
Segura launched a home run in the fifth inning off left-hander Kyle Freeland, his seventh of the season. It was his first home run and only fourth extra-base hit since June 15. Still, Segura has maintained an excellent .333 batting average and also ranks among the top-10 in the American League in runs scored and stolen bases.
