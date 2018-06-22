Mariners' Jean Segura: Remains out of Friday's lineup
Segura (forearm) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Segura will hit the bench for the second straight day as he continues to deal with an infection in his right forearm. The infection apparently stems from a small cut, and his availability for the rest of the series in Boston remains day-to-day for now.
