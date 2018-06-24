Mariners' Jean Segura: Remains out Sunday

Segura (forearm) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Make it four straight absences for Segura, who is battling an infection in his right forearm. While he remains day-to-day, a trip to the disabled list will be on the table if the infection doesn't clear up in the coming days. Andrew Romine once again gets the nod at shortstop.