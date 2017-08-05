Mariners' Jean Segura: Ropes first three-bagger of season

Segura went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs in Friday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Segura ceded the leadoff spot to Ben Gamel yet enjoyed a productive night, notching his first pair of hits in August. The 27-year-old shortstop has come back down to earth somewhat since seeing his average go as high as .355 on July 8, but he still wrapped up July with a seven-game hitting streak and a .300/.339/.400 line.