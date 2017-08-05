Mariners' Jean Segura: Ropes first three-bagger of season
Segura went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs in Friday's 5-2 win over the Royals.
Segura ceded the leadoff spot to Ben Gamel yet enjoyed a productive night, notching his first pair of hits in August. The 27-year-old shortstop has come back down to earth somewhat since seeing his average go as high as .355 on July 8, but he still wrapped up July with a seven-game hitting streak and a .300/.339/.400 line.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Drives in game-winning run in extras•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Takes over MLB batting lead Monday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Keeps on hitting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Stays hot with two-run bomb•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Smacks four hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...