Mariners' Jean Segura: Scores go-ahead run in win

Segura went 1-for-5 and scored the go-ahead run in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Segura capped off an eventful night for the Mariners by hustling home all the way from first base on a Guillermo Heredia double in the visitors' half of the 10th. The shortstop was able to beat a relay throw and slide through Jonathan Lucroy, jamming his left shoulder on the backstop's leg in the process. Segura laid briefly behind home plate after the play was checked out by a trainer before returning to the dugout and then taking the field for the bottom half of the frame. Factoring in Tuesday's production, the talented shortstop boasts a five-game hitting streak and a .337 average during May.