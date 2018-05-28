Mariners' Jean Segura: Should be part of Tuesday's lineup

Segura (head) is expected to play Tuesday against the Rangers, TJ Cotterill of The News Tribune reports.

Segura was a late scratch from Monday's lineup, but he didn't suffer a setback. Manager Scott Servais stated he was being conservative by keeping Segura out of the lineup, and that he should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup.

