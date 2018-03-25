Mariners' Jean Segura: Starting at shortstop Sunday
Segura (thumb) will bat second and man shortstop in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After a week-long absence due to the sore thumb, Segura returned to Cactus League action in grand fashion Saturday against the Cubs, going 3-for-3 with a walk to raise his spring on-base percentage to a robust .535. With the 28-year-old in the lineup for a second straight day, it's safe to say that he's ready to go for Opening Day.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...