Mariners' Jean Segura: Starting at shortstop Sunday

Segura (thumb) will bat second and man shortstop in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After a week-long absence due to the sore thumb, Segura returned to Cactus League action in grand fashion Saturday against the Cubs, going 3-for-3 with a walk to raise his spring on-base percentage to a robust .535. With the 28-year-old in the lineup for a second straight day, it's safe to say that he's ready to go for Opening Day.