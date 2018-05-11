Mariners' Jean Segura: Stellar night in Thursday's victory

Segura went 4-for-6 with a double and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Dee Gordon was given the night off to rest a sore toe, pushing Segura into the leadoff spot. He turned in a performance befitting of the role, setting the table throughout the night in the blowout win. The hot-hitting shortstop boosted his average a whopping 45 points over the last two games of the series against the Blue Jays, going 7-for-11 with a pair of two-baggers, an RBI and three runs.