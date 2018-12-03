Mariners' Jean Segura: Trade to Philadelphia nearing
The Mariners have agreed in principle to send Segura to the Phillies in exchange for J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana along with additional prospects, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The deal hasn't been finalized just yet, although both sides could work out the details as soon as Monday. Segura slashed .304/.341/.415 with 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 144 games with Seattle a season ago, and he figures to benefit from heading to a Philadelphia club that hopes to make a deep playoff run in 2019. The 28-year-old shortstop would have to waive his no-trade clause in order for the trade to go down, although sources close to Segura have noted that "Segura will gladly waive no trade clause... he wants out worse than anyone.", Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports. Expect the exchange to come to fruition in the coming days.
