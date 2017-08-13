Gomez signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners and was added to Triple-A Tacoma's roster, Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

He had a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings at Triple-A in the Brewers' organization but recently elected to become a free agent and joined up with Seattle. Gomez worked as the Phillies' closer last year, but that was a unique set of circumstances. It's possible he could regain a big-league bullpen spot, but it would likely be in a low-leverage capacity.