Mariners' Jeanmar Gomez: Inks minor-league deal with Mariners
Gomez signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners and was added to Triple-A Tacoma's roster, Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
He had a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings at Triple-A in the Brewers' organization but recently elected to become a free agent and joined up with Seattle. Gomez worked as the Phillies' closer last year, but that was a unique set of circumstances. It's possible he could regain a big-league bullpen spot, but it would likely be in a low-leverage capacity.
