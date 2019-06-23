Mariners' Jesse Biddle: Designated for assignment
Biddle was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Sunday.
After opening the season with a 5.40 ERA in 11.2 innings for the Braves, Biddle recorded a 9.82 ERA in 11 frames since moving to Seattle. He could still be a desirable target on the waiver wire if another team thinks he can repeat his 3.11 ERA from his debut season last year.
