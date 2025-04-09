The Mariners designated Hahn for assignment Wednesday.
Hahn gave up only one unearned run over four innings during his brief time with the big club, but he nonetheless has been jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Casey Lawrence is taking his spot on the roster.
