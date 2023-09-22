Martinez posted a 1.72 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings across 10 appearances in the Dominican Summer League.

A 17-year-old righty who signed for $600,000 last January, Martinez was the best pitching prospect in the DSL. Often, pitchers who have strong DSL seasons, even as 17-year-olds, don't end up turning into much long term, as there's so much lead time and a lot can go wrong in those five-plus seasons between the DSL and the big leagues. Since 2010, Carlos Martinez, Cristian Javier and Brayan Bello are among the biggest successes one would have found by investing in DSL pitching. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Martinez sits at 92-93 mph with his fastball while touching 95 mph, and he projects to be sitting in the mid-to-upper 90s in a few years.