The Mariners selected Diaz 's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Seattle optioned right-hander Emerson Hancock to Triple-A in a corresponding move, creating an opening in the rotation until George Kirby (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list. Though Diaz will give the Mariners a fresh arm out of the bullpen in the short term, he could be a candidate to fill the vacant rotation spot if he's had sufficient rest by the time Seattle next requires a fifth starter. Diaz previously started in 23 of his 24 appearances for Tacoma in 2024, logging a 4.73 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 120:54 K:BB over 118 innings.