The Mariners reassigned Diaz to minor-league camp Monday.

Diaz has been getting stretched out as a starter during spring training, but he wasn't in contention for a spot in Seattle's Opening Day rotation, even with the Mariners set to begin the campaign without George Kirby (shoulder). Emerson Hancock is expected to get the first crack at replacing Kirby, but Diaz could be among the next pitchers in line to make spot starts if the Mariners lose another rotation member to an injury. Diaz will continue to make regular turns through the rotation at Triple-A Tacoma until he might be needed by the big club.