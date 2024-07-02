The Mariners optioned Diaz to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 27-year-old was called up by the Mariners on Friday but didn't action during his brief time with the team. Diaz has made one start for the Mariners this season and allowed three earned runs with a 4:1 K:BB over 5.1 innings. He's pitched to a 3.26 ERA across 77.1 frames at Tacoma.