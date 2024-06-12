The Mariners optioned Diaz to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Diaz made a spot start in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox in place of the injured Bryan Woo (arm), allowing three runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Woo's status remains in limbo, and Diaz could be considered for a call-up if Woo ends up landing on the injured list before his next turn through the rotation comes up.