Yacabonis cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site Thursday.
The 28-year-old was designated for assignment earlier in the week but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Yacabonis appeared in two games for Seattle this season and gave up one run on two hits with one strikeout and three walks over 2.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Struggles as opener Monday•
-
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Starting bullpen game•
-
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Scoreless frame in debut•
-
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Set for season debut•
-
Padres' Jimmy Yacabonis: Shipped to Mariners•