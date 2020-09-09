site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jimmy-yacabonis-set-for-season-debut | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Set for season debut
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2020
at
6:33 pm ET 1 min read
Yacabonis had his contract selected by the Mariners on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was acquired by the Mariners from the Padres in mid-August and has yet to play in the majors this season. Yacabonis had a 6.80 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 33:24 K:BB over 41 innings with the Orioles in 2019.
More News
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/13/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read