Yacabonis had his contract selected by the Mariners on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was acquired by the Mariners from the Padres in mid-August and has yet to play in the majors this season. Yacabonis had a 6.80 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 33:24 K:BB over 41 innings with the Orioles in 2019.

