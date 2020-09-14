site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jimmy Yacabonis: Starting bullpen game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Yacabonis will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners will give Yacabonis the starting nod in what will be a bullpen game. He's pitched in just one contest this season, tossing a scoreless frame Wednesday against the Giants.
