Yacabonis (0-1) took the loss during the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the A's, giving up one run on two hits and three walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Called upon as the opener in the nightcap, Yacabonis threw only 21 of 44 pitches for strikes, and his line would have been a lot worse if Kyle Lewis hadn't robbed Ramon Laureano of a grand slam with a leaping grab over the wall to end the first inning. The 28-year-old right-hander should continue to handle a low-leverage role in the Seattle bullpen, assuming he even remains on the roster.