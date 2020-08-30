site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Joe Hudson: Back up with big club
RotoWire Staff
The Mariners recalled Hudson from their alternate training site Sunday.
Neither of the Mariners' top two backstops (Austin Nola and Joseph Odom) are believed to be dealing with an injury, so Hudson will likely just serve as emergency depth while he's up with the big club.
