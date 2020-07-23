Hudson will begin the season as the Mariners' second catcher after Tom Murphy was diagnosed with a fractured foot Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Hudson never appeared likely to make the roster as a non-roster invitee, but he'll nonethelss open as the backup option ahead of prospects Cal Raleigh and Brian O'Keefe. Murphy doesn't have an official timeline for his return but isn't expected to face a significant absence, while Austin Nola takes over starting duties in the meantime.