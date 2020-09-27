site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-joe-hudson-promoted-for-season-finale | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Joe Hudson: Promoted for season finale
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hudson was recalled from the alternate training site Sunday.
The 29-year-old will rejoin the big-league club ahead of the season finale with Luis Torrens (back) heading to the injured list. Hudson will serve as the backup catcher for Joseph Odom on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read