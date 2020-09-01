site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-joe-hudson-sent-back-to-secondary-site | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Joe Hudson: Sent back to secondary site
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
6:24 pm ET 1 min read
Hudson was optioned by the Mariners on Monday.
Hudson's latest stint on the Mariners' roster lasted just two days. Luis Torrens, acquired in a trade with the Padres on Sunday, was added to the roster in a corresponding move and is expected to be the team's primary catcher.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/04/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read