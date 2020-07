Odom had his contract selected by the Mariners on Tuesday and was added to the 30-man roster.

Odom spent most of 2019 at Double-A Arkansas but had a strong showing in 17 games with Triple-A Tacoma, posting an .861 OPS with seven extra-base hits in 69 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will provide catching depth with Tom Murphy (foot) on the injured list.