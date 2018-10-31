Curletta had his contract selected to the 40-man roster by Seattle on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With this move, the Mariners are able to keep Curletta in the organization since he would have been a free agent following six seasons in the minor leagues. As Seattle's "Minor League Hitter of the Year" in 2018, Curletta slashed .282/.383/.482 with 23 home runs and 94 RBI for Double-A Arkansas.