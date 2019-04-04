Curletta (oblique) is listed as healthy at Triple-A Tacoma, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

He suffered an oblique injury early in spring training, but should be good to go for the start of the Rainiers' season. Curletta is probably just a Quadruple-A bat, but he is on the 40-man roster and could get a look in the majors sometime this summer.

