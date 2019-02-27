Mariners' Joey Curletta: Sidelined with oblique issue
Curletta has yet to make his Cactus League debut due to a sore oblique, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Curletta will be sidelined for at least another week while waiting for the soreness to subside. The soon-to-be 25-year-old is expected to open the season in the upper minors after hitting .282/.383/.482 with 23 homers in 129 games for Double-A Arkansas in 2018.
