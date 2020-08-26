Gerber, who fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, has now put together four straight scoreless appearances.

The promising right-hander hasn't looked out of place at all at the big-league level despite never having pitched above Double-A Arkansas prior to this season. Gerber has suffered just one hiccup, which came when he allowed three earned runs over 1.1 innings to the Rockies on Aug. 8. Otherwise, he's given up just one additional run over eight innings across eight appearances, making him an increasingly trustworthy relief option for manager Scott Servais.