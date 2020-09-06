Gerber, who secured his first big-league win against the Rangers on Saturday with a scoreless inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout, hasn't been scored upon in his last 5.2 innings (seven appearances).

The promising right-hander seems to be increasingly adapting to facing big-league bats after making the jump from Double-A ball this season, even as he's yet to start missing bats at anywhere near the level he did during his time in the minors. Gerber generated K/9s of between 12.2 and 17.7 during the four stops he logged in the Mariners' affiliates the last two seasons, but he's posted just a 2.7 figure in that category thus far in the majors. Nevertheless, Gerber has helped himself by consistently keeping the ball down (40.6 percent groundball rate) and he's posted a 3.74 FIP that's encouragingly very close to his solid 3.60 ERA.